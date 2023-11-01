The Dallas Mavericks, with a record of 12-8, and Luka Doncic (31.8 points per game) next match up against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Friday, December 8 at 10:00 PM ET, as the 2023-24 campaign rolls on.

Upcoming Dallas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Trail Blazers A 10:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Grizzlies A 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Lakers H 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Timberwolves H 8:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Trail Blazers A 9:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Nuggets A 9:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Clippers H 8:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Rockets A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Spurs H 8:30 PM
Mon, Dec 25 Suns A 10:30 PM

Dallas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Moda Center
  • Broadcast: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW
  • Favorite: Dallas -7.5
  • Total: 231.5 points

Top Dallas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Luka Doncic 19 31.8 8.5 8.6 1.3 0.5 49.4% (208-421) 39.5% (75-190)
Kyrie Irving 16 23.8 4.1 5.4 1.2 0.3 46.7% (142-304) 38.4% (43-112)
Tim Hardaway Jr. 18 16.8 3.4 1.6 0.2 0.0 41.6% (102-245) 38.0% (62-163)
Derrick Jones Jr. 20 10.0 3.7 1.0 0.6 0.8 49.7% (71-143) 41.7% (35-84)
Dereck Lively 18 8.7 7.6 1.2 0.6 1.6 72.9% (70-96) 0.0% (0-2)

