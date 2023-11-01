The Dallas Mavericks, with a record of 12-8, and Luka Doncic (31.8 points per game) next match up against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Friday, December 8 at 10:00 PM ET, as the 2023-24 campaign rolls on.

Dallas' next matchup information

Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Moda Center

Moda Center Broadcast: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW Favorite: Dallas -7.5

Dallas -7.5 Total: 231.5 points

Top Dallas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Luka Doncic 19 31.8 8.5 8.6 1.3 0.5 49.4% (208-421) 39.5% (75-190) Kyrie Irving 16 23.8 4.1 5.4 1.2 0.3 46.7% (142-304) 38.4% (43-112) Tim Hardaway Jr. 18 16.8 3.4 1.6 0.2 0.0 41.6% (102-245) 38.0% (62-163) Derrick Jones Jr. 20 10.0 3.7 1.0 0.6 0.8 49.7% (71-143) 41.7% (35-84) Dereck Lively 18 8.7 7.6 1.2 0.6 1.6 72.9% (70-96) 0.0% (0-2)

