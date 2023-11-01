Houston Christian (1-6) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, on the road against the Texas Longhorns.

If you're looking to go to see the Houston Christian Huskies in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Houston Christian games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Texas A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Champion Christian H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 SMU A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Texas A&M A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Nicholls State H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Texas A&M-CC A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Texas A&M-Commerce A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Northwestern State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Lamar H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 22 New Orleans H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Incarnate Word A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 SE Louisiana H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Nicholls State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 New Orleans A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Incarnate Word H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Houston Christian's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Texas Longhorns
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Moody Center
  • Broadcast: LHN

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Houston Christian's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Houston Christian players

Shop for Houston Christian gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Marcus Greene 7 14.1 4.1 3.6 0.9 0.1 51.3% (41-80) 37.5% (9-24)
Jay Alvarez 6 15.8 4.8 1.3 1.0 0.2 47.6% (40-84) 13.3% (2-15)
Michael Imariagbe 7 10.9 6.3 0.7 0.6 1.1 57.4% (31-54) 33.3% (1-3)
Bonke Maring 7 9.4 8.4 2.7 2.0 0.4 40.0% (26-65) 0.0% (0-2)
Pierce Bazil 7 7.7 2.6 1.6 1.4 0.0 31.3% (20-64) 9.1% (2-22)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.