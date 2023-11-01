With a record of 9-0, the Houston Cougars' next matchup is at home versus the Jackson State Tigers, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Houston games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Jackson State H 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Texas A&M N 2:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Texas State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Pennsylvania H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 West Virginia H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Iowa State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 TCU A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Texas Tech H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UCF H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 BYU A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Kansas State H 12:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Texas A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Kansas A 4:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Oklahoma State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Cincinnati A 4:00 PM

Houston's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Jackson State Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Fertitta Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Houston players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
LJ Cryer 9 17.4 2.7 2.0 0.9 0.0 43.7% (55-126) 40.0% (32-80)
Emanuel Sharp 9 11.6 3.3 1.2 1.1 0.1 39.0% (30-77) 32.6% (15-46)
Jamal Shead 9 9.1 4.2 6.2 2.8 0.2 43.4% (33-76) 34.8% (8-23)
J'wan Roberts 9 8.6 8.0 1.6 1.0 0.8 64.6% (31-48) -
Damian Dunn 9 8.3 2.2 0.3 1.0 0.1 36.8% (25-68) 31.8% (7-22)

