When you're rooting for Incarnate Word during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Cardinals' recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Incarnate Word Cardinals jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Incarnate Word team leaders

Want to buy Sky Wicks' jersey? Or another Incarnate Word player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sky Wicks 7 20.1 7.3 2.7 1.1 0.7 Josiah Hammons 7 14.0 3.9 1.7 1.0 0.3 Shon Robinson 7 10.4 6.3 1.3 0.7 1.1 Josh Morgan 7 9.3 2.6 1.0 0.9 0.0 Elijah Davis 7 7.7 3.9 3.4 2.0 0.1 Davante Dennis 7 4.6 2.4 0.3 0.4 0.9 Dylan Hayman 7 4.3 4.3 0.9 0.7 0.9 Josh Akpovwa 5 3.4 2.6 0.2 0.0 1.0 Marcus Glover 5 3.0 3.6 0.2 0.4 0.2 Breno Silva 4 2.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0

Incarnate Word season stats

Incarnate Word has put together a 3-4 record so far this season.

The Cardinals are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 1-3 on the road, while going 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

When Incarnate Word beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, who are ranked No. 310 in the RPI, on November 22 by a score of 67-66, it was its signature victory of the season thus far.

When taking on teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Cardinals are winless in one game.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on Incarnate Word's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Incarnate Word games

Check out the Cardinals in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Bethune-Cookman A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Northern Arizona H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Rice A 12:15 PM Thu, Dec 21 UIC A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 UT Rio Grande Valley A 7:30 PM

Check out the Cardinals this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.