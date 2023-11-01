Incarnate Word's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Cardinals are currently 3-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, at home versus the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Upcoming Incarnate Word games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Northern Arizona H 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Rice A 12:15 PM
Thu, Dec 21 UIC A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 UT Rio Grande Valley A 7:30 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Our Lady of the Lake H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Texas A&M-CC H 6:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Lamar A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Northwestern State A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Texas A&M-Commerce A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 McNeese H 6:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Nicholls State H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Houston Christian H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 New Orleans A 5:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 SE Louisiana A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Houston Christian A 4:30 PM

Incarnate Word's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: McDermott Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Incarnate Word players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sky Wicks 8 19.0 7.5 2.6 1.0 0.6 44.8% (56-125) 34.1% (15-44)
Josiah Hammons 8 14.8 4.0 1.8 0.9 0.3 35.9% (33-92) 37.7% (26-69)
Josh Morgan 8 10.8 2.8 1.4 1.0 0.0 38.5% (25-65) 39.0% (16-41)
Shon Robinson 8 10.1 6.3 1.1 0.8 1.0 46.0% (29-63) 7.1% (1-14)
Elijah Davis 8 7.5 3.5 3.5 1.9 0.1 50.9% (27-53) 33.3% (1-3)

