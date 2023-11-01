Jonah Heim vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 3-1 series lead going into Game 5 of the World Series.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
- In 95 of 144 games this season (66.0%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
- In 14.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 14 contests.
- In 51 of 144 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.312
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
