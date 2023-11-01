On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 3-1 series lead going into Game 5 of the World Series.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

In 95 of 144 games this season (66.0%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).

In 14.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 14 contests.

In 51 of 144 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .255 .323 OBP .312 .500 SLG .377 30 XBH 16 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings