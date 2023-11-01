The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 3-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 3-1 series lead going into Game 5 of the World Series.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 68.8% of his games this year (95 of 138), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (30.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 138 games he has played this season, he's homered in 22 of them (15.9%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (32.6%), with two or more RBI in 21 of them (15.2%).

He has scored in 41.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.8%.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .271 AVG .260 .335 OBP .294 .470 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 80/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings