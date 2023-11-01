Josh Jung vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 3-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 3-1 series lead going into Game 5 of the World Series.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- He ranks 52nd in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 68.8% of his games this year (95 of 138), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (30.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 138 games he has played this season, he's homered in 22 of them (15.9%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (32.6%), with two or more RBI in 21 of them (15.2%).
- He has scored in 41.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.8%.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.294
|.470
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|80/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-9) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He's put together a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
