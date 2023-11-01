Currently 4-5, the Lamar Cardinals' next game is at home versus the UL Monroe Warhawks, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14.

Upcoming Lamar games

Lamar's next matchup information

Opponent: UL Monroe Warhawks

Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Location: Montagne Center

Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Lamar players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Terry Anderson 9 11.8 5.4 2.1 2.0 0.7 43.6% (34-78) 28.6% (8-28) BB Knight 9 11.7 1.6 0.2 0.3 0.2 45.1% (32-71) 42.6% (20-47) Adam Hamilton 9 10.7 7.8 2.0 0.2 0.7 54.7% (41-75) - Chris Pryor 9 10.4 1.7 3.2 1.0 0.0 45.2% (33-73) 43.9% (18-41) Ja'Sean Jackson 9 9.7 2.0 2.6 1.0 0.2 42.9% (27-63) 44.1% (15-34)

