The Lamar Cardinals (4-3) will be on the road against the the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Wednesday, December 13 (starting at 6:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

If you're looking to catch the Lamar Cardinals in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Lamar games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 Louisiana A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 TCU A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Loyola Marymount H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Incarnate Word H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Northwestern State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 McNeese A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Nicholls A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Texas A&M-Commerce H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Houston Christian A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 New Orleans H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 SE Louisiana H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Texas A&M-CC A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Incarnate Word A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Nicholls H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 SE Louisiana A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Lamar's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cajundome

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Lamar's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Lamar players

Shop for Lamar gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sabria Dean 7 15.6 3.9 1.9 1.9 0.0 47.0% (39-83) 16.7% (4-24)
Akasha Davis 7 12.7 6.3 0.7 0.9 0.9 63.6% (35-55) -
Jacei Denley 7 7.6 1.4 3.1 1.7 0.1 40.8% (20-49) 28.6% (4-14)
T'Aaliyah Miner 7 5.9 2.7 0.3 0.7 0.3 64.3% (18-28) -
Taliah Hill 7 5.0 2.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 65.0% (13-20) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.