On Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at American Airlines Center, the Dallas Mavericks (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Chicago Bulls (2-2). It airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

Odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Bulls matchup:

Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-5.5) 225.5 -225 +180

Mavericks vs Bulls Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Mavericks had a +6 scoring differential last season, putting up 114.2 points per game (16th in league) and allowing 114.1 (16th in NBA).

The Bulls outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game last season with a +106 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (22nd in the NBA) and allowed 111.8 per outing (seventh in the league).

The two teams combined to score 227.3 points per game last season, 1.8 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Combined, these teams gave up 225.9 points per contest last year, 0.4 more points than the total for this game.

Dallas put together a 30-51-0 ATS record last year.

Chicago went 43-39-0 ATS last year.

Mavericks and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2800 +1200 - Bulls +12500 +5000 -

