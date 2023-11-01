On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) play the Chicago Bulls (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Information

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic recorded 32.4 points last season, plus 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

Per game, Kyrie Irving recorded 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He also delivered 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s stats last season included 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He made 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.0 triples (seventh in league).

Grant Williams' numbers last season were 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Last season, Dwight Powell put up 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists. He made 73.2% of his shots from the floor.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic posted 17.6 points, 11.0 boards and 3.2 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan collected 24.5 points last season, plus 5.1 assists and 4.6 boards.

Zach LaVine posted 24.8 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Patrick Williams posted 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Torrey Craig posted 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mavericks Bulls 114.2 Points Avg. 113.1 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 47.5% Field Goal % 49.0% 37.1% Three Point % 36.1%

