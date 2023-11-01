The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's point total is 225.5.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -5.5 225.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • In 45 games last season, Dallas and its opponents scored more than 225.5 total points.
  • The average number of points in Dallas' matchups last season was 228.4, which is 2.9 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • Dallas won 30 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 51 times.
  • Dallas won 56.6% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (30-23).
  • The Mavericks had a 20-12 record last year (winning 62.5% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mavericks a 69.2% chance to win.

Mavericks vs Bulls Additional Info

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • When playing at home last season, the Mavericks sported a worse record against the spread (13-28-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (17-23-0).
  • When it came to point totals, the Mavericks hit the over more often at home last season, as they exceeded the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). In away games, they hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).
  • Last season the Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game, only 2.4 more than the 111.8 the Bulls conceded.
  • Dallas went 22-23 versus the spread and 27-18 overall when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Point Insights (Last Season)

Mavericks Bulls
114.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.1
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
22-23
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 28-9
27-18
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 28-9
114.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.8
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
17-25
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-15
23-19
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-17

