The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) on November 1, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Bulls Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

Last season, the Mavericks had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Bulls' opponents made.

Dallas had a 26-16 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Bulls ranked 20th in rebounding in the NBA. The Mavericks finished 30th.

Last year, the 114.2 points per game the Mavericks put up were just 2.4 more points than the Bulls allowed (111.8).

Dallas went 27-18 last season when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks posted 115.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, they averaged 113.1 points per contest.

Defensively Dallas played better in home games last season, ceding 112.7 points per game, compared to 115.6 on the road.

The Mavericks drained 14.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 1.1% points worse than they averaged in away games (15.5, 37.6%).

