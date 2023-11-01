Nate Lowe vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on November 1 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 3-1 series lead ahead of Game 5 of the World Series.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 126 of 177 games this year, with multiple hits 43 times.
- Looking at the 177 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (11.3%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (62 of 177), with more than one RBI 22 times (12.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 76 of 177 games this season, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts through 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
