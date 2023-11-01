Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the North Texas game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Eagles with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

North Texas team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Desiray Kernal 7 15.6 8.9 2.6 1.7 0.6 Jaaucklyn Moore 7 14.3 3.3 1.0 0.9 0.4 Tommisha Lampkin 7 12.6 7.3 0.9 0.7 1.4 Dyani Robinson 7 9.0 2.0 2.3 1.3 0.0 Desiree Wooten 7 6.6 3.9 2.9 0.9 0.6 Jaylen Mallard 7 4.6 2.4 0.1 0.0 0.3 Shamaryah Duncan 7 4.1 2.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 Aniyah Johnson 7 3.9 5.0 0.9 1.0 0.3 Ereauna Hardaway 7 3.7 3.0 3.1 0.9 0.0 Maddie Cleary 7 2.3 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.0

North Texas season stats

North Texas has a 6-1 record this season.

The Eagles are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 2-1 on the road, while going 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

North Texas' best win this season came on November 16 in a 78-55 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

This year, the Eagles haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of North Texas' 23 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming North Texas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Pepperdine H 7:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 UAPB H 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Alcorn State H 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Louisiana A 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Montana State A 9:00 PM

