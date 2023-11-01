Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Chase Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET (on November 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have been victorious in 31, or 55.4%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Texas has a mark of 31-25 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 23
|@ Astros
|W 11-4
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 27
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-5
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen
|October 28
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Jordan Montgomery vs Merrill Kelly
|October 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 3-1
|Max Scherzer vs Brandon Pfaadt
|October 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 11-7
|Andrew Heaney vs Joe Mantiply
|November 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.