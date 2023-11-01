SMU's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Mustangs are currently 6-4) on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET, away versus the Florida State Seminoles.

Upcoming SMU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Florida State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Houston Christian H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Murray State A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Charlotte H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Memphis A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 East Carolina A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Temple H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Tulsa H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 North Texas A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Wichita State A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Tulane H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 UAB H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Rice A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 11 North Texas H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Tulane A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

SMU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Florida State Seminoles
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  • Broadcast: ACC Network

Top SMU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Zhuric Phelps 10 16.1 4.7 2.5 1.9 0.5 40.3% (58-144) 24.4% (11-45)
Chuck Harris 10 13.2 2.9 2.4 1.0 0.4 45.5% (46-101) 41.9% (18-43)
Keon Ambrose-Hylton 10 8.9 4.4 0.6 0.4 0.4 75.5% (40-53) 0.0% (0-3)
Tyreek Smith 10 7.7 5.7 0.4 1.1 1.4 57.4% (27-47) -
Samuell Williamson 10 7.5 5.7 1.8 0.8 0.6 39.7% (29-73) 27.3% (3-11)

