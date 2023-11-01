The SMU Mustangs women (3-5) will next be in action on the road against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming SMU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 14 Louisiana Tech A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Sam Houston H 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Air Force H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 South Florida A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Florida Atlantic H 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Rice H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Memphis A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 UAB A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 North Texas H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 East Carolina A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Temple H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UTSA H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Rice A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Memphis H 3:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 North Texas A 3:00 PM

SMU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters
  • Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Thomas Assembly Center

Top SMU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tiara Young 8 20.5 5.4 2.4 0.4 0.1 52.6% (60-114) 42.9% (6-14)
Tamia Jones 8 10.4 3.0 4.0 3.0 0.3 47.8% (32-67) 37.5% (9-24)
Chantae Embry 8 10.0 5.1 2.1 1.3 0.1 45.9% (28-61) 50.0% (14-28)
Reagan Bradley 8 8.6 3.1 3.8 0.9 0.0 30.1% (22-73) 25.0% (7-28)
Amirah Abdur-Rahim 8 8.5 5.5 1.1 0.3 1.6 46.9% (30-64) 0.0% (0-3)

