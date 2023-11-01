When you're rooting for Tarleton State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Texans' recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Tarleton State Texans jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Tarleton State team leaders

Want to buy Jakorie Smith's jersey? Or another Tarleton State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jakorie Smith 7 16.0 4.3 1.0 2.4 0.6 Kiandre Gaddy 7 12.7 7.6 0.6 0.7 0.7 Lue Williams 7 12.6 5.6 1.4 2.0 0.4 Devon Barnes 7 8.7 1.3 1.7 0.7 0.1 Emmanuel Innocenti 7 5.3 7.4 1.6 1.0 0.4 Bubu Benjamin 7 3.6 1.6 1.1 0.3 0.3 Izzy Miles 6 3.5 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.0 Adam Moussa 6 3.0 1.2 1.8 0.7 0.2 Dario Domingos 3 5.3 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 Miles Lewis 4 1.5 0.8 1.3 0.0 0.0

Tarleton State season stats

Tarleton State is 5-2 so far this season.

At home this year, the Texans are unbeaten (1-0) while going 2-2 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games.

Tarleton State's signature win this season came on November 29 in a 68-66 victory against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

This season, the Texans haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Tarleton State's remaining schedule includes one game versus Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Texans? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Tarleton State games

Check out the Texans in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 UT Rio Grande Valley H 5:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Hardin-Simmons H 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Sterling (KS) H 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Jacksonville State H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Tennessee A 6:30 PM

Check out the Texans this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.