Buy Tickets for Tarleton State Texans Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 2-5, the Tarleton State Texans' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
If you're looking to see the Tarleton State Texans in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Tarleton State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Tarleton State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Wisdom Gym
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Tarleton State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Tarleton State players
Shop for Tarleton State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Teresa Da Silva
|6
|11.7
|3.2
|1.7
|1.8
|0.3
|40.7% (24-59)
|37.9% (11-29)
|Elise Turrubiates
|7
|9.6
|5.9
|1.6
|0.1
|0.0
|56.8% (25-44)
|80.0% (4-5)
|Jakoriah Long
|7
|8.3
|1.7
|1.1
|0.4
|0.4
|51.2% (21-41)
|36.4% (4-11)
|Andjela Bigovic
|7
|6.4
|4.9
|2.0
|0.3
|1.4
|36.4% (20-55)
|16.7% (4-24)
|Faith Acker
|3
|13.3
|6.7
|0.7
|0.3
|2.3
|51.5% (17-33)
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.