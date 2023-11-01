With a record of 7-0, the TCU Horned Frogs' next matchup is versus the Clemson Tigers, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

TCU's next matchup information

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

Clemson Tigers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Coca-Cola Coliseum Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top TCU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Emanuel Miller 7 15.9 5.6 3.0 1.9 0.9 54.9% (45-82) 41.2% (7-17) JaKobe Coles 7 15.7 5.3 1.9 1.4 0.6 61.8% (42-68) 55.0% (11-20) Micah Peavy 7 12.1 3.6 3.7 1.1 0.3 57.8% (37-64) 30.4% (7-23) Jameer Nelson Jr. 7 11.7 2.7 4.1 3.1 0.7 49.2% (29-59) 23.8% (5-21) Avery Anderson III 7 10.4 2.3 3.9 2.0 0.1 50.0% (27-54) 28.6% (4-14)

