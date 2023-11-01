With a record of 7-0, the TCU Horned Frogs' next matchup is versus the Clemson Tigers, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming TCU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Clemson N 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Arizona State N 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Old Dominion N 5:30 PM
Mon, Jan 1 Texas A&M-Commerce H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Kansas A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Oklahoma H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Houston H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Cincinnati A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Oklahoma State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Baylor A 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Texas Tech H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Texas H 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Iowa State A 2:00 PM
Mon, Feb 12 West Virginia H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Kansas State A 12:00 PM

TCU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Clemson Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Coca-Cola Coliseum
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top TCU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Emanuel Miller 7 15.9 5.6 3.0 1.9 0.9 54.9% (45-82) 41.2% (7-17)
JaKobe Coles 7 15.7 5.3 1.9 1.4 0.6 61.8% (42-68) 55.0% (11-20)
Micah Peavy 7 12.1 3.6 3.7 1.1 0.3 57.8% (37-64) 30.4% (7-23)
Jameer Nelson Jr. 7 11.7 2.7 4.1 3.1 0.7 49.2% (29-59) 23.8% (5-21)
Avery Anderson III 7 10.4 2.3 3.9 2.0 0.1 50.0% (27-54) 28.6% (4-14)

