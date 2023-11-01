Buy Tickets for TCU Horned Frogs Women's Basketball Games
A game at home versus the Prairie View A&M Panthers is on deck for the TCU Horned Frogs women (9-0), on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.
Upcoming TCU games
TCU's next matchup information
- Opponent: Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Schollmaier Arena
Top TCU players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Madison Conner
|9
|24.8
|6.2
|3.8
|1.1
|0.2
|45.3% (73-161)
|45.5% (51-112)
|Sedona Prince
|9
|21.0
|9.8
|0.9
|0.8
|3.3
|59.1% (68-115)
|40.0% (2-5)
|Agnes Emma-Nnopu
|9
|9.3
|7.4
|1.3
|1.7
|1.3
|43.2% (32-74)
|38.5% (15-39)
|Jaden Owens
|9
|6.6
|3.0
|7.0
|0.8
|0.6
|36.1% (22-61)
|29.2% (7-24)
|Aaliyah Roberson
|9
|6.1
|4.6
|0.7
|0.2
|0.6
|55.3% (21-38)
|40.0% (8-20)
