The Texas A&M Aggies (8-1) will be at home against the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 1:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Texas A&M games

Texas A&M's next matchup information

Opponent: Robert Morris Colonials

December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Reed Arena

Top Texas A&M players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Janiah Barker 9 13.4 9.0 1.7 1.3 0.4 54.2% (52-96) 40.9% (9-22) Endyia Rogers 9 11.2 3.7 4.2 1.9 0.2 36.2% (34-94) 40.9% (18-44) Aicha Coulibaly 9 10.6 6.7 2.2 1.8 0.6 52.2% (36-69) 10.0% (1-10) Lauren Ware 9 10.3 8.9 1.4 0.3 2.7 45.9% (34-74) 0.0% (0-2) Sahara Jones 9 6.1 5.2 1.1 0.8 0.2 30.8% (20-65) 7.1% (1-14)

