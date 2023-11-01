Don't be a half-hearted fan of the Texas A&M-CC Islanders. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Texas A&M-CC Islanders jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Texas A&M-CC team leaders

Want to buy Garry Clark's jersey? Or another Texas A&M-CC player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dian Wright-Forde 7 11.1 2.6 1.9 1.1 0.1 Lance Amir-Paul 7 10.0 3.9 2.4 1.4 0.1 Owen Dease 7 7.9 2.7 1.3 0.4 0.7 Garry Clark 7 7.7 7.9 1.6 1.9 0.0 Jordan Roberts 7 6.6 1.7 1.0 0.4 0.0 Shilo Jackson 6 7.2 3.8 0.0 0.2 0.5 Stephen Faramade 7 5.9 3.6 0.3 0.1 0.3 Dayne Prim 7 5.4 6.3 1.0 1.0 0.0 Marion Humphrey 4 6.3 2.5 3.5 1.3 0.0 Kam Parker 7 3.1 0.9 1.3 1.4 0.0

Texas A&M-CC season stats

This season, Texas A&M-CC has put together a 3-4 record so far.

The Islanders are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 1-3 on the road, while going 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Texas A&M-CC's signature win this season came on November 29 in a 67-63 victory against the UTEP Miners.

When squaring off against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Islanders are winless in one game.

Texas A&M-CC has 24 games left in the regular season, including one versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Islanders? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Texas A&M-CC games

Check out the Islanders in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 UT Rio Grande Valley H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Omaha H 4:30 PM Fri, Dec 15 UT Rio Grande Valley A 7:30 PM Mon, Dec 18 Texas Lutheran H 12:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Texas A 3:00 PM

Check out the Islanders this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.