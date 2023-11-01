Buy Tickets for Texas A&M-CC Islanders Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 4-4, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders' women's hoops squad's next game is at the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14.
If you're looking to see the Texas A&M-CC Islanders in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Texas A&M-CC games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M-CC's next matchup information
- Opponent: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
- Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: UTRGV Fieldhouse
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Texas A&M-CC's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Texas A&M-CC players
Shop for Texas A&M-CC gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Alecia Westbrook
|8
|10.0
|7.9
|2.5
|1.3
|0.5
|43.6% (24-55)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Paige Allen
|8
|7.4
|5.3
|1.5
|1.5
|0.1
|33.9% (21-62)
|25.0% (3-12)
|Nabaweeyah McGill
|8
|6.5
|5.5
|1.0
|0.6
|1.9
|39.7% (23-58)
|0.0% (0-3)
|Mireia Aguado
|8
|6.4
|2.5
|1.6
|1.8
|0.3
|43.5% (20-46)
|14.3% (1-7)
|Tymberlin Criswell
|8
|6.1
|0.9
|0.8
|1.9
|0.4
|39.5% (17-43)
|30.0% (3-10)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.