Texas A&M-Commerce team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Mary Delgado 6 13.5 3.0 2.2 1.2 0.2 Jordyn Newsome 6 13.3 2.3 1.8 1.3 0.2 Mia Deck 6 12.2 5.8 2.3 1.7 0.2 Ahmya Boyce 6 10.5 1.5 1.7 1.0 0.2 Dorian Norris 6 5.7 4.3 1.2 0.5 0.5 Jasmine Payne 6 4.2 4.5 1.0 0.8 0.0 Jamy De Kock 6 3.8 4.0 1.7 0.5 0.2 Olivia Russell 6 3.7 5.7 0.3 0.3 0.8 Cora Horvath 6 3.3 1.7 1.0 1.0 0.2 Lucia Hervia 2 2.0 1.5 0.5 0.5 0.0

Texas A&M-Commerce season stats

This season, Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 3-3 record so far.

The Lions are 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

Texas A&M-Commerce's signature win this season came on November 20 in an 84-75 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Lions have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce has 23 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Texas A&M-Commerce games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Idaho A 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Southern Utah H 7:30 PM Fri, Dec 8 Houston H 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Champion Christian H 2:30 PM Sun, Dec 31 Texas A&M A 3:00 PM

