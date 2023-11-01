Buy Tickets for Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Women's Basketball Games
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-3) will be at home against the Houston Cougars on Friday, December 8 (starting at 8:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.
Upcoming Texas A&M-Commerce games
Texas A&M-Commerce's next matchup information
- Opponent: Houston Cougars
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
Top Texas A&M-Commerce players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Mary Delgado
|8
|13.5
|3.8
|2.0
|1.3
|0.4
|45.5% (45-99)
|36.1% (13-36)
|Jordyn Newsome
|8
|12.4
|2.6
|1.5
|1.0
|0.1
|36.5% (31-85)
|42.9% (18-42)
|Mia Deck
|8
|12.1
|6.5
|2.5
|2.1
|0.5
|31.5% (35-111)
|22.2% (8-36)
|Ahmya Boyce
|8
|10.8
|1.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.4
|39.7% (31-78)
|47.8% (11-23)
|Dorian Norris
|8
|7.5
|4.4
|0.9
|0.5
|0.5
|41.2% (21-51)
|35.3% (6-17)
