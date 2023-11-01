Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Texas Longhorns! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Texas Longhorns jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Texas team leaders

Want to buy Rori Harmon's jersey? Or another Texas player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Taylor Jones 8 17.4 7.6 0.3 1.0 1.8 Rori Harmon 8 11.8 5.5 7.5 3.1 0.3 Madison Booker 8 10.8 4.1 3.5 1.0 0.4 Amina Muhammad 8 9.9 6.6 1.5 1.6 0.1 Shaylee Gonzales 8 9.6 2.6 1.8 1.9 0.1 Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda 8 7.4 2.9 1.6 0.5 0.5 Shay Holle 8 7.0 2.4 2.5 0.4 0.3 Khadija Faye 7 7.3 5.3 0.1 1.7 1.0 Gisella Maul 8 4.3 1.6 1.9 0.4 0.1 Aaliyah Moore 3 8.7 3.3 1.0 1.0 0.3

Texas season stats

Texas is unbeaten at 8-0 this season.

Texas' best win this season came in an 84-42 victory on November 23 over the Arizona State Sun Devils, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in the RPI.

This season, the Longhorns haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas has five games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Longhorns? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Texas games

Check out the Longhorns in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 UConn H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Long Beach State H 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Arizona A 9:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 UT Rio Grande Valley A 7:30 PM Wed, Dec 27 Jackson State H 8:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Texas this season.

Check out the Longhorns this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.