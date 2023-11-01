Coming up for the Texas Longhorns women (10-0) is a matchup away versus the Arizona Wildcats, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.

Upcoming Texas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 Arizona A 9:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 UT Rio Grande Valley A 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Jackson State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Baylor H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Texas Tech A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 West Virginia A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 TCU H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Kansas State A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Kansas H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Oklahoma State A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Oklahoma H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Cincinnati H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Baylor A 8:30 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Kansas State H 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 TCU A 5:00 PM

Texas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Arizona Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: McKale Center
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Texas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Taylor Jones 10 16.2 7.6 0.2 1.0 1.5 71.6% (68-95) 0.0% (0-1)
Rori Harmon 10 13.8 5.3 7.4 3.2 0.2 51.4% (57-111) 26.3% (5-19)
Madison Booker 10 11.4 4.1 3.9 1.3 0.4 44.2% (46-104) 34.8% (8-23)
Amina Muhammad 10 9.9 6.3 1.3 1.5 0.1 66.7% (38-57) -
Shaylee Gonzales 10 9.1 2.4 1.4 1.6 0.1 41.2% (35-85) 35.5% (11-31)

