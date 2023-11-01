Buy Tickets for Texas Longhorns Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the Texas Longhorns women (10-0) is a matchup away versus the Arizona Wildcats, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.
Upcoming Texas games
Texas' next matchup information
- Opponent: Arizona Wildcats
- Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: McKale Center
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top Texas players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Taylor Jones
|10
|16.2
|7.6
|0.2
|1.0
|1.5
|71.6% (68-95)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Rori Harmon
|10
|13.8
|5.3
|7.4
|3.2
|0.2
|51.4% (57-111)
|26.3% (5-19)
|Madison Booker
|10
|11.4
|4.1
|3.9
|1.3
|0.4
|44.2% (46-104)
|34.8% (8-23)
|Amina Muhammad
|10
|9.9
|6.3
|1.3
|1.5
|0.1
|66.7% (38-57)
|-
|Shaylee Gonzales
|10
|9.1
|2.4
|1.4
|1.6
|0.1
|41.2% (35-85)
|35.5% (11-31)
