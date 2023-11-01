When you're rooting for Texas Southern during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Tigers' women's team's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Texas Southern team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Taniya Lawson 6 11.5 3.0 1.7 0.8 0.3 Daeja Holmes 6 10.8 4.7 2.8 1.2 0.2 Jordyn Turner 6 10.3 3.5 0.5 1.0 0.5 Jaida Belton 6 6.3 6.3 0.3 1.8 2.0 Tatyanna Clayburne 6 4.3 1.8 1.8 0.5 0.0 Alisa Knight 6 3.7 5.0 1.2 1.0 0.7 Shomari Phillips 6 3.5 2.3 0.5 0.8 0.2 Gretta Galban 6 3.3 0.8 0.8 0.5 0.0 Anela Thomas 3 4.3 0.3 1.7 0.7 0.7 Maci Quiller 6 1.8 1.8 0.3 0.8 0.3

Texas Southern season stats

Texas Southern has only one win (1-5) this season.

The Tigers have one home win this year (1-1) and are 0-4 on the road.

Texas Southern hasn't registered a victory this season versus a Division 1 opponent.

The Tigers, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have produced a record of 0-1.

Texas Southern has no games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Texas Southern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 12 Houston A 12:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Tulsa A 7:30 PM Mon, Dec 18 Omaha H 6:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Cal Baptist H 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Tarleton State H 1:00 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.