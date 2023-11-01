A matchup at the Sam Houston Bearkats is next on the schedule for the UT Arlington Mavericks women (1-8), on Saturday, December 16 at 3:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington's next matchup information

Opponent: Sam Houston Bearkats

Sam Houston Bearkats Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Gia Adams 9 12.4 2.4 2.6 1.6 0.2 37.3% (44-118) 22.6% (7-31) Avery Brittingham 9 12.2 8.6 2.7 1.9 1.0 46.0% (40-87) 46.7% (7-15) Taliyah Clark 9 11.1 3.2 1.8 0.9 0.4 38.8% (31-80) 36.8% (14-38) Hannah Humphrey 9 7.8 1.3 1.0 1.3 0.2 43.1% (28-65) 37.1% (13-35) Nya Threatt 9 7.1 2.4 2.6 0.3 0.0 25.4% (17-67) 29.2% (7-24)

