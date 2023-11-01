UTSA (4-4) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET, at home against the Arkansas-Fort Smith Lions.

If you're looking to see the UTSA Roadrunners in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UTSA games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UTSA's next matchup information

Opponent: Arkansas-Fort Smith Lions

Arkansas-Fort Smith Lions Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: UTSA Convocation Center

UTSA Convocation Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UTSA's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UTSA players

Shop for UTSA gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Christian Tucker 8 12.5 2.9 6.0 1.0 0.1 38.8% (26-67) 25.0% (5-20) Dre Fuller Jr. 8 11.8 7.9 1.3 0.6 0.6 37.1% (33-89) 28.6% (12-42) Adante' Holiman 8 11.6 2.4 2.5 0.9 0.3 36.6% (30-82) 32.0% (16-50) PJ Carter 8 9.4 1.4 0.5 0.4 0.1 44.1% (30-68) 33.3% (8-24) Isaiah Wyatt 8 9.0 4.1 1.4 1.0 0.4 41.8% (23-55) 40.0% (16-40)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.