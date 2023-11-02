Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Campbell High School vs. Union Hill High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a clash between 1A - teams in Gilmer, TX on Thursday, November 2 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Union Hill High School hosting Campbell High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell vs. Union Hill Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Gilmer, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hunt County Games This Week
Terrell High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Greenville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rivercrest High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Wolfe City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.