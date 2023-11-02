High school football action in Castro County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Castro County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hart High School at Cotton Center High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 2

7:20 PM CT on November 2 Location: Cotton Center, TX

Cotton Center, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Canadian High School at Dimmitt High School