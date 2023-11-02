Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Collin County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney Boyd High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at Melissa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Melissa, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Coppell High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano West Senior High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Shelton School at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcus High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
