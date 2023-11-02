Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Denton County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.
Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Trinity Christian School - Lubbock at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argyle High School at Creekview High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney Boyd High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lake Dallas High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Denton, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano West Senior High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcus High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Point High School at Brock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Brock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Krum High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
