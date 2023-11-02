On Thursday, November 2, A&M Consolidated will host Leander Glenn High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Glenn vs. A&M Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazos County Games This Week

Harker Heights High School at Bryan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazos Christian School at Rosehill Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Tomball, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 7
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hendrickson High School at College Station High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: New Braunfels, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Hutto High School at Weiss High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pieper High School at Liberty Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Liberty Hill, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Florence High School at Clifton High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Clifton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.