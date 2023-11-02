Rock Hill High School hosts Guyer High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 2.

Guyer vs. Rock Hill Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Lovejoy High School at Melissa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Melissa, TX

Melissa, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

The Shelton School at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

Trinity Christian School - Lubbock at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Argyle, TX

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Creekview High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2

6:45 PM CT on November 2 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Dallas High School at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Point High School at Brock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Brock, TX

Brock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Krum High School at Gainesville High School