If you reside in Hays County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Westlake High School at Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Buda, TX

Buda, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lehman High School at Hays High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wimberley High School at Austin Achieve