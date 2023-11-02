Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hockley County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Hockley County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hockley County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Plains High School at Smyer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Smyer, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sundown High School at Tahoka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tahoka, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lorenzo High School at Anton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Anton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
