There is an intriguing high school clash -- Randle High School vs. Huntsville High School -- in Rosenberg, TX on Thursday, November 2, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Huntsville vs. Lamar Randle Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Terry High School at Manvel High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at Morton Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dayton High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hightower High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Foster High School at Fulshear High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3

6:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX Conference: 5A - District 24

5A - District 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Needville High School at Iowa Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Bend Christian Academy at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Angleton High School at Kempner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 5A - District 24

5A - District 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dulles High School at Clements High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 4

11:00 AM CT on November 4 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend