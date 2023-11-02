Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Katy Jordan High School vs. Morton Ranch High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Katy Jordan High School plays on the road versus Morton Ranch High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 2.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
JHS vs. Morton Ranch Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Katy, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Harris County Games This Week
Humble High School at Beaumont United
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Park at Cypress Woods High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Springs High School at Bridgeland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galena Park North Shore High School at Kingwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Humble, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dwight D Eisenhower High School at Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aldine Senior High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Spring, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seven Lakes High School at Cinco Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paetow High School at Tompkins High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concordia Lutheran High School at The Village School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazoswood at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Creek High School at Cypress Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waller High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingwood Park High School at Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Port Arthur, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goose Creek Memorial High School at Crosby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazos Christian School at Rosehill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Humble , TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at St Pius X High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ranch High School at Cypress Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nimitz High School at Dekaney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Woods High School at Northbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy High School at James E Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Hargrave High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Huffman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Lakes High School at Langham Creek High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Houston at Jersey Village High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Memorial High School - Houston
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Augustine High School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball High School at Klein Cain High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Klein, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Fort Bend County Games This Week
Terry High School at Manvel High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hightower High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntsville High School at Randle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foster High School at Fulshear High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Needville High School at Iowa Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Bend Christian Academy at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Angleton High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dulles High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Ranch High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.