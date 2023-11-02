Tascosa High School plays away from home versus Coronado High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 2.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tascosa vs. Coronado Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lubbock County Games This Week

Trinity Christian School - Lubbock at Liberty Christian School