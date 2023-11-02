Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 2?
Can we anticipate Thomas Harley scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Harley stats and insights
- Harley has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
- Harley has no points on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are allowing 32 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.5 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
