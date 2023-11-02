Will Tyler Seguin Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 2?
Should you bet on Tyler Seguin to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Seguin stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Seguin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
- Seguin has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 32 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 11.5 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
