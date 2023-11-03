Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Anderson County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anderson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Elkhart High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens High School at Palestine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Palestine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.