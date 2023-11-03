Peaster High School will host Boyd High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT.

Boyd vs. Peaster Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Weatherford, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Parker County Games This Week

Millsap High School at Merkel High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Merkel, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Falls High School at Springtown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Springtown, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at Brewer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Point High School at Brock High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Brock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Peaster High School at Tolar High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Tolar, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Wise County Games This Week

Nocona High School at Alvord High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Alvord, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

