Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Clarksville High School vs. Cumby High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, November 3, beginning at 7:30 PM CT, Cumby High School will face Clarksville High School in Cumby, TX.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clarksville vs. Cumby Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Cumby, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Red River County Games This Week
Rivercrest High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Wolfe City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.