On Friday, November 3, Stamford High School will host Colorado High School, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Colorado vs. Stamford Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Stamford, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mitchell County Games This Week

Bronte High School at Loraine High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Loraine, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.