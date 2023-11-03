Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Concho County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Concho County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Concho County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Menard High School at Eden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Eden, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
